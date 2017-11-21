Logic Praises Drake For Being An Inspiration In New Interview

Chance the Rapper isn’t the only MC who appreciates Drake as a person. In a new interview with Montreality, Logic took time out to praise the 6 God for serving as an inspiration in his career.

“I wanna thank you for paving the way for me man, because now I’m paving the way for youngins under me,” Logic begins. “Your music has taught me so much, when I thought I needed to be this rapper just rapping all the time. You said, ‘Nah, you can rap, you can spit those bars, AND you can sing, AND you can be yourself.’ I don’t think I’ve ever gotten the chance to say this, if you see this Drake, thank you for paving the way for me to be the best me that I can be.”

Last week, Chance the Rapper gushed at the thought of befriending Drake during an interview with Jimmy Fallon. “I think we live in a time where people are ashamed to say how much they love Drake or enjoy what he does, and I’m totally trying to rebel against that.”

Elsewhere in his interview with Montreality, Logic spoke on his bromance with Joey Bada$$ and how he manages to remain undefeated in Mario Kart. Check out his interview below.

This article was originally published on Billboard.