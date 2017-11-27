Premiere: ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ Cypher Feat. Trick Daddy, Trina, Gunplay, Amara Le Negra & More

Love & Hip Hop: Miami already has reality TV fans and gossip blogs whispering about the upcoming season. Starring Trina, Trick Daddy, Gunplay, Amara “La Negra,” Veronica Vega, Christopher “Prince” Michael Harty, DJ Michelle Pooch and more, the 305 all-stars are gearing up to unleash all the drama and chaos from their city onto the small screen.

Before the show begins, VIBE has a exclusive premiere of a new song which features members of the rappin’ cast in a cypher of sorts. Watch the official Love & Hip-Hop:Miami visuals below.



The new seasons airs in January 2018.