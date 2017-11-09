After appearing in the critically acclaimed biopic The New Edition Story and making a memorable cameo with Issa Rae on Insecure, singer/actor Luke James went back to making hearts melt with the soulful and steamy single, “Drip.” For the remix, he adds some Harlem flavor to the mix as he calls on A$AP Ferg to assist.

The A$AP rapper adds a verse that we didn’t know we needed as he spits bars about pleasuring his woman and keeping her satisfied.

Check out the incredible jam below and cop the original on iTunes today.