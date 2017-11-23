Thanks to the hilarious viral video back in 2015, everyone knows how delicious Patti LaBelle’s pies are. But just in case you forgot, Ms. Patti and singer Luke James are here to remind you with a comedic, yet melodic duet about her famous “Patti Pies,” just in time for Thanksgiving.

In a video posted on film director, Chris Robinson’s Instagram account on Nov. 22, the duo were captured holding one of the legendary performer’s pies and singing a made-up song. “You saved my life… Oh we about to have a piece of this pie,” they sang, as people laughed in the background. “You saved my life. Get it now. Find your local Walmart. You can get it right there. Patti Pie, oh why?”

As previously noted, Patti Pies have been flying off the shelves, thanks to a video posted by singer, James Wright. Wright comedically sang a review of the pies that garnered millions of view on YouTube. As a result of the video, Patti Pies reportedly sold more than $1 million worth.

“Take a moment when your in the middle of all the madness and frustration of this holiday and remember simply to be thankful,” the caption reads.

Check out the hilarious video below.