The holiday season is around the corner, and the musical purveyor of the Christmas spirit is unfortunately not feeling her holly jolly self, forcing her to cancel the first few dates of her upcoming tour.

READ: Mariah Carey, N.W.A And More Up for Songwriters Hall of Fame

Due to an upper-respiratory infection, Mariah Carey has been forced to rest her legendary voice instead of beginning her “All I Want for Christmas is You” tour as scheduled. Her first performance was scheduled for Nov. 17 in Windsor, Ontario at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor.

“Lambs! Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, it seems I’ve received a present of my own; a lovely upper respiratory infection after last week’s flu. Bleak!” she wrote on Twitter in a statement. “You know there is nothing I love more than celebrating the holidays with my festive Christmas show, but I have to take my doctor’s orders and rest until he says I can sing on stage.”

READ: Mariah Carey Welcomes The Holiday Season With “The Star”

According to reports, the cancelled tour dates will not be rescheduled, and refunds are available at the point of purchase.