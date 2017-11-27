Mase Believes He ‘Unanimously’ Won His Beef With Cam’ron

Mase sent the internet into a frenzy with his Cam’ron diss track, “The Oracle” on Black Friday (Nov. 24). Cam then swiftly reacted, filing a pedestrian response of his own with “Dinner Time,” which was not as well received by fans. It was believed that the rekindled beef had come to an end Sunday, (Nov. 26) when the former high-school basketball teammates agreed to squash the feud on Instagram.

The 40-year-old “Feel So Good” artist commented, “YOU STILL MY BROTHER IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO BE,” saying this was all just “for bragging rights.” Killa accepted the truce and even called the fellow Harlem native his “bro” and said “this was fun” while it lasted.

Just when everyone thought the dust settled, Mase fired back Monday (Nov. 27) claiming victory on a DJ Funk Flex Instagram post writing, “We’re not cool. I shook his hand cause I won. That’s it. As a man that’s what you do after you win unanimously.”

A lot has transpired in the four days since the clash was reignited, giving fans a bit of nostalgia. The pastor even made called into Hot 97 Monday morning (Nov. 27) to set the record straight about not being on good terms with Cam saying, “we’ve been enemies way longer than we’ve been friends.” It also seems this won’t be the last we hear from the long-standing war of words, so stay tuned.

