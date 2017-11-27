Ma$e Calls Into ‘Hot 97’s’ ‘Ebro In The Morning’ To Speak His Peace

This Thanksgiving holiday was very eventful, thanks to diss records from friends-turned-foes, Ma$e and Cam’ron. If for some odd reason you’re not up-to-date on what went down, pay attention. We got you.

READ: As 2017 Continues: Ma$e Releases Cam’ron Diss Track “The Oracle”

Recently, Cam’ron released a mixtape, The Program, on which the project’s intro, Killa Cam mentioned his childhood friend by rapping:

“Then Ma$e called, said ‘Yo, I’m stuck inside some bitches house/Her boyfriend at the door, could I hurry up and get him out/Aight, what’s the address? Homie said, ‘Kingsbridge/That was great I had some niggas right on Bainbridge/Yeah, we play but believe it ain’t no game kid/Hopped off the elevator, aimed it at that lame lid

I ain’t give a damn, yeah Cam I was gung-ho/Got this nigga home and he passed me a hundo ($100 dollars?!)/Told him straight up I ain’t feeling him/Let me curve this/nigga ‘fore I end up killing him,” raps Killa Cam

Ma$e responded back with an exemplary diss record titled, “The Oracle,” and 24 hours later Cam hit back with “Dinner Time.”

Today, the former Bad Boy artist called into Hot 97’s Ebro In the Morning show, where he revealed his issues with Cam’ron.

“You’ve only heard things from Cam’s side,” Ma$e said. “We’ve been enemies way longer than we’ve been friends. Let me speak, because for 20 years y’all let Cam speak. You don’t know my side of the story.”

READ: Cam’ron Fires Back At Ma$e On New Diss Track “Dinner Time”

When asked what line from Cam’ron moved him to respond, Ma$e said, “When he said the bodily harm thing. Saying something about a person, I don’t take that serious. But when you start saying that you’re going to do bodily harm, or you’re thinking about that, it’s my job as a man to make sure you don’t get to do that,” Ma$e said.

It seems as if the two Harlem natives have ended the lyrical battle. Both rappers acknowledged on Instagram that they still have love for each other.

Y’all see this it’s right ‍♂️ ya man I hope he wit the shits tho A post shared by @mr_camron on Nov 25, 2017 at 9:05pm PST

Listen to Ma$e’s interview with Ebro above.