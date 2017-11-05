At least 27 people have been killed with just as many wounded when a shooter opened fire in rural Texas church late Sunday morning. (Nov. 5) While the motive is yet unclear, law enforcement say the shooter is among the many dead.

The mass shooting happened at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs in the small Wilson County. The gunman reportedly opened fire at about 11:30AM. “The details are kind of sketchy, but what I know right now, what they’re telling me, like 27 deceased and over 20, 25 injured,” police official Albert Gamez Jr said.

According to CNN, about 100 family members of church attendees are waiting inside the Sutherland Springs Community Building to receive word about their loved ones. Local law enforcement, FBI and The Red Cross are also on hand.

David Flores, 26, said his father saw the shooter walk into the church moments before he began shooting.”My dad saw the gunman run into the church building and then he heard shots and saw people running,” Flores said. “People covered in blood and screaming. It was pandemonium everywhere.”

Another witness, Carrie Matula, who was about 50 yards away from the shooting said she heard “semi-automatic gunfire.” It is unclear if police killed the gunman or if committed suicide after a brief car chase heading north into nearby Guadalupe County.

Gomez said the devastation has rocked the small community.

“My heart is broken,” Gamez said. “We never think where it can happen, and it does happen. It doesn’t matter where you’re at. In a small community, real quiet and everything, and look at this, what can happen.

Developing