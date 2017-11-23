It looks like Donald Trump is not the only one who thinks that he should get a ‘thank you’ from basketball dad LaVar Ball.

Rapper Master P chimed in on the latest war of words between 45 and the Big Baller Brand head honcho. He said that thanking Trump would be the Christian thing to do, and God would like it if Ball thanked him.

“I put God first, so I think that if somebody help you, that you be appreciative, that’s it,” he told TMZ’s cameras. “It’s a blessing to have your kids back home…just be thankful that your kids are safe, he had something to do with your kid getting home. Right is right, wrong is wrong.”

Trump says that thanks to him, three UCLA basketball players- including Ball’s middle son LiAngelo- avoided a lengthy jail time for shoplifting in China. In a recent interview with CNN, the eldest Ball said that he won’t thank Trump because he didn’t do anything to help. Trump took his grievances to Twitter, where he called Ball an “ungrateful fool” and “a poor man’s version of Don King.”

Hear Master P’s comments below.