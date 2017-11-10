Matt Monday Returns With Gritty Hymn, “Sunset UNLMTD”

Matt Monday is looking to change the game by delivering hard-hitting tunes for the soul.

Shortly after VIBE debuted the visuals to “You Know Who,” Monday followed up with his Sonny Digital produced track “Get Inside” featuring Key! and now, the blissful “Sunset UNLMTD.” With a booming opener, the untrained ear will more than likely feel uplifted by the mellow horns and soft snares. The mood changes slightly when Monday comes through with his rough bars over his own production.

The rapper is preparing to serve up his upcoming album Candy Paint Playground, which he says will be a mix of “British stadium rock, old negro spirituals and the bravado of Juvenile, circa 2000.”

“Candy Paint Playgrounds is about things I witnessed & experienced while trying to navigate through North Charleston, SC as a youth,” he explained.

“My city is voted every year as the most beautiful place in the nation, however that doesn’t always match the perspective of the natives who were born and raised there, particularly African Americans. From shootouts to filthy cops, house parties, race relations, and church services, this is the untold story of the black and brown boys and girls in North Charleston.”

