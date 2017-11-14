Mattel Unveils Its First Ever Hijab Wearing Barbie

American fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad won a bronze medal while competing in the 2016 summer Olympics in Rio De Janero, and also became the first woman to wear a traditional Islamic headscarf during the Olympic games.

READ Barbie Will Honor Zendaya With A Doll Reflecting Her 2015 Oscar Look

On Monday (Nov. 13) Mattel unveiled a Barbie created in Muhammad’s likeness, becoming the first Barbie to ever don a Hajib. The 31-year-old athlete was over the moon while holding her doll at Glamour’s Women of The Year Summit calling it “childhood dream come true”.

Thank you @Mattel for announcing me as the newest member of the @Barbie #Shero family! I’m proud to know that little girls everywhere can now play with a Barbie who chooses to wear hijab! This is a childhood dream come true 😭💘 #shero pic.twitter.com/py7nbtb2KD — Ibtihaj Muhammad (@IbtihajMuhammad) November 13, 2017

In the past, Mattel has been called out for creating dolls that were considered too sexualized for children and recently combated the criticism by creating a line modeled after inspirational women. Some women included Ava DuVernay and Zendaya.

READ #AvaBarbie Mania: Ava DuVernay’s Barbie Doll Is Selling Like Hotcakes

“When I think about my own journey, me being a Muslim girl involved in the sport of fencing, there were people who made me feel like I didn’t belong,” Muhammad said.”For all those people who didn’t believe in me, this Barbie doll is for you.”

Good Job, Mattel