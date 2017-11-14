Mattel Unveils Its First Ever Hijab Wearing Barbie

ibtihaj-muhammad-hajib-wearing
CREDIT: Getty Images

American fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad won a bronze medal while competing in the 2016 summer Olympics in Rio De Janero, and also became the first woman to wear a traditional Islamic headscarf during the Olympic games.

READ Barbie Will Honor Zendaya With A Doll Reflecting Her 2015 Oscar Look

On Monday (Nov. 13) Mattel unveiled a Barbie created in Muhammad’s likeness, becoming the first Barbie to ever don a Hajib. The 31-year-old athlete was over the moon while holding her doll at Glamour’s Women of The Year Summit calling it “childhood dream come true”.

In the past, Mattel has been called out for creating dolls that were considered too sexualized for children and  recently combated the criticism by creating a line modeled after inspirational women. Some women included Ava DuVernay and Zendaya.

READ #AvaBarbie Mania: Ava DuVernay’s Barbie Doll Is Selling Like Hotcakes

“When I think about my own journey, me being a Muslim girl involved in the sport of fencing, there were people who made me feel like I didn’t belong,” Muhammad said.”For all those people who didn’t believe in me, this Barbie doll is for you.”

Good Job, Mattel

Tags: barbie, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Mattel