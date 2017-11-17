Meek Mill’s bail hearing has been set for Nov. 27 at 9 a.m. at the Center for Criminal Justice in Philadelphia, VIBE reports. The proceeding will take place in front of Judge Genece Brinkley, the Common Pleas Court officer responsible for sentencing the “Lord Knows” rapper to prison for two to four years.

READ: Meek Mill’s Lawyer On Judge’s “Inappropriate” Conduct: It Shows How Judicial Power “Can Be Abused”

This news arrives a few days after Mill’s legal counsel filed an appeal. The 30-year-old rapper landed in a Delaware County prison on Nov. 8 after Brinkley ruled he failed a drug test and dismissed the protocol for legitimate travel permission. According to the New York Times, Brinkley also cited two incidents that involved Mill, one being a scuffle at a St. Louis airport, and the other being a charge for reckless endangerment in New York City. Both cases were dismissed by the district attorney. When Mill appeared in front of Brinkley earlier this month, both the D.A. and his parole officer called for no jail time. Billboard notes Mill is no longer in solitary confinement.

Since news of Mill’s case surfaced, supporters have amplified their voices in the form of petitions or rallies. JAY-Z, one of Mill’s public backers, recently published a New York Times op-ed condemning the criminal justice system and the quicksand-like perils of parole. According to Mill’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, his parole was supposed to end in 2013.

READ: JAY-Z’s ‘New York Times’ Op-Ed On Meek Mill Brings Awareness To America’s Criminal Justice System

“On the surface, this may look like the story of yet another criminal rapper who didn’t smarten up and is back where he started,” JAY-Z wrote. “But consider this: Meek was around 19 when he was convicted on charges relating to drug and gun possession, and he served an eight-month sentence. Now he’s 30, so he has been on probation for basically his entire adult life. For about a decade, he’s been stalked by a system that considers the slightest infraction a justification for locking him back inside.”

The Philadelphia District Attorney is also supporting the bail motion. Below is an excerpt from the ruling: