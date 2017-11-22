Meek Mill still plans to administer gratefulness across the city of brotherly love despite his recent detainment situation.

Hours before Thanksgiving Day each year, the Philadelphia native and his team pass out turkeys to families throughout his hometown. For 2017, four organizations have stepped in to serve as a hub for this giveaway, shelling out 1,000 turkeys as part of “A DreamChaser’s Thanksgiving” initiative on Wednesday (Nov. 22).

Earlier this month, the 30-year-old was sentenced to two to four years in prison for a reported probation violation. According to his lawyer, Joe Tacopina, the judge who ordered the sentencing has something similar to a “personal vendetta” against the “Dreams and Nightmares” artist.

Make a note of the giveaway locations below.

Location: Unity in the Community (Point Breeze Avenue and Dickinson Street, Philadelphia PA 19146)

Time: 11 a.m. EST

Location: Bible Way Baptist Church (1323 N 52nd St. Philadelphia, PA 19131)

Time: 12 p.m. EST

Location: Martin Luther King Rec Center (2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19121)

Time: 1:30 p.m. EST

Location: Strawberry Mansion Learning Center (Dauphin St & N30th St., Philadelphia, PA 19132)

Time: 2:45 p.m. EST