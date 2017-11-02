Meek Mill May Be Heading To Jail For A Couple Of Years

Things are not looking too hot for Meek Mill. After being arrested twice this year, Meek Mill could now be facing up to two years in jail for probation violation, TMZ reports.

READ: Meek Mill’s Alleged Assault Case Gets Thrown Out Of Court

According to the new report, Meek is supposed to appear in court on Monday (Nov. 6), to determine whether his recent arrests will warrant more jail time. In Aug. 2017, he was arrested for driving recklessly on a dirt bike around New York City. It came only months after he was detained for getting into a fight at a St. Louis airport in Mar. 2017. Both cases have since been thrown out, but they could still hurt his chances of freedom, according to TMZ.

The Philly native’s probation stems from his 2008 conviction, in which he was charged with drug and gun possession. He previously served eight months in jail for those charges.

READ: Meek Mill Shows He Has No Fear And Sticks A Front Flip Off A Trampoline

In 2015, Meek violated his probation by leaving town to play at a Pennsylvania show without receiving approval from the court, according to TMZ. He was mandated to 90 days house arrest, and his probation was extended to six years.

Seeing how this isn’t Meek’s first offense, it’s unclear whether the judge will go easy on him. So the rapper may want to say a little prayer and hope he gets off with another warning.