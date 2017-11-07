Meek Mill was recently sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for reportedly violating his probation. The violations stem from a physical incident that happened at a St.Louis airport and an arrest for reckless driving this past August in New York City.

Since then, both charges have been dropped, but Judge Genece Brinkley, who the Dreams and Nightmares rapper shares a turbulent history with, deemed these infractions as violations of his probation. Initially, she sentenced him for a 2008 drug and gun case.

READ: Meek Mill Sentenced To 2-4 Years In Jail For Violating Probation

Yet, it turns out there’s another reason why Judge Brinkley may have been hard on the Philadelphia rapper. In an interview with TMZ, the “Amen” rapper’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said Brinkley requested that the MMG cohort sing a re-make of Boyz II Men’s song, “On Bended Knee,” and insert her name into it.

READ: Philadelphia Police Station Mocks Meek Mill’s Prison Sentence

According to Tacopina, upon hearing her request, Meek laughed and she replied, “I’m not kidding.” After he declined, she said, “OK, suit yourself.” Reportedly, Tacopina and Brian McMonagle, another lawyer on the case, stated they are making plans to appeal the 30-year-old’s case.