The judge at the center of Meek Mill’s probation violation case has caught the attention of federal investigators. Judge Genece Brinkley is the focus of an FBI probe, the New York Post reported Monday (Nov. 13).

Brinkley’s alleged “extortionate demands” and “potential relationships” within the Philly music circuit are purportedly being investigated. According to the report, Brinkley may have a connection to Meek’s former manager, Charlie Mack, who denies knowing her.

Meek’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, has claimed that Brinkely showed “bias” towards the rapper when she sentenced him to two to four years for violating the terms of his probation. Tacopina also asserted that back in 2013, Brinkely privately requested that Meek remake Boyz II Men’s “On Bended Knee,” and give her a shoutout.

In handing down what Tacopina called a “ridiculous” sentence Brinkely went against the recommendations of the district attorney and Meek’s probation officer, both of whom requested no jail time.

“This is an investigation looking into a possible extortionate demand,” a source told the Post of Brinkely. “Undercover agents have been in the courtroom monitoring the Meek proceedings since April 2016.”

As per their policy, the Philly FBI has neither confirmed nor denied the probe.

While Meek remains locked up at a state prison Camp Hill, Penn. members of the entertainment industry continue rallying behind him. On Monday, fans joined Rick Ross, NBA legend Julius “Dr. J” Erving, and more for a rally in the Maybach Music Group spitter’s hometown.

