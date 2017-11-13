The Criminal Justice Center in Philadelphia became the site for a free, public rally in support for embattled MC Meek Mill, who has been sentenced to two to four years behind bars for a probation violation.

Fans and celebrity supporters such as Dr. J, Rick Ross, Justine Skye, Malcolm Jenkins and more were at the Tuesday event (Nov. 13) to stand in solidarity with the Philly native.

Footage of rally-goers rapping the intro of “Dreams and Nightmares” made the rounds, and many held up signs reading #RALLY4MEEK. Several walked through the streets chanting “Free Meek Mill.”

Whole crowd at the ” Free Meek Mill rally rapped “Dreams and Nightmares intro .” pic.twitter.com/3BIQobwI2x — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) November 13, 2017

“I’m here for one reason, I’m here to support my brother Meek Mill,” said Rozay to the crowd. “If it takes Meek Mill to draw this attention, we’re gonna use Meek Mill to draw this attention for so many others…this type of rampant incarceration has unfortunately become the calling card in urban cities throughout the U.S.”

Philly native Kevin Hart posted about the rally on his Instagram page, writing “Let’s go Philadelphia…”