Ahead of a rally that’s set to take place on Monday (Nov. 13), at Philadelphia’s Criminal Justice Center, Meek Mill continues to receive support, this time from a high-ranking person in the sports world.

According to The Crossover, Michael Rubin, co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and fellow Philly native, published a letter condemning the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper’s two-to-four year sentence. Judge Genece E. Brinkley handed down the ruling last week after Meek reportedly violated his probation.

READ: Boosie Says Meek Mill Will “Be Back Even Stronger” After Prison Stint

“I understand that he has been on your probation for many years and the entire time that I have known him,” Rubin wrote (which you can read in full here). “During those years you have had to punish him, challenge him, excoriate him, encourage him, and inspire him. You have watched over him. I can say without hesitation that he is on the verge of becoming an outstanding citizen. During his time with you he has been a good son, a good father, and a loyal friend. I have personally witnessed him engage in quiet acts of charity and uncommon decency to those less fortunate than him.”

GOOD WIN S/o to the SIXERS organization! @joelembiid and Anderson for the assistance 💪🏾 A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Nov 2, 2017 at 12:48am PDT

Meek’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, previously said he plans to file a motion ordering the removal of Judge Brinkley. In an interview with Billboard, he remained candid on his legal experience with Meek’s case.

READ: Remy Ma On Meek Mill: “They Set It Up So That You Go Back”

“Then, there’s a judge that’s supposed to be a fair, neutral arbitrator and oversee. Both the probation officer and the district attorney recommended no incarceration for these violations,” he said. “No incarceration. But this judge excoriated both of them, challenged their credibility and overrode both law enforcement agencies recommendations and went from zero to two to four years, which shows that she clearly had a personal vendetta against this guy [Mill].”

The “Rally for Meek” will begin at 5 p.m. EST.