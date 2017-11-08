Meek Mill is receiving brotherly love from a wave of supporters.

A Change.org petition calls for the attention of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to “reevaluate the charges” against the 30-year-old’s two to four-year prison sentence for a probation violation.

“Moreover, the charges that led to his current violation, were subsequently dropped and the stiff sentence was handed down despite recommendations from his probation officer and the district attorney,” a passage on the site reads. “His efforts to change his image while still remaining true to his artistry and who he is as a man went unnoticed as well. This petition is designed to show the amount of people who believe that the punishment was harsh and that him being imprisoned will be a disservice to the youth and community at large. We humbly ask for your reconsideration of his sentence.”

The “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper reportedly failed a drug test and refrained from notifying the judge of his traveling schedule. According to Meek’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, Brinkley is “enamored” with the MMG artist. “She showed up at his community service for the homeless people. She showed up and sat at the table. She’s a judge,” he told Billboard. “You could pull any judge in America and ask them how many times they’ve showed up at a community service for a probation and the answer is zero.”

According to TMZ, the 30-year-old’s prison stint began early Wednesday morning (Nov. 8).