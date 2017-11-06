Due to a series of pretty unfortunate events, rapper Meek Mill will be heading to jail for a minimum of two years.

READ Meek Mill May Be Heading To Jail For A Couple Of Years

CBS Philly’s Joe Bolden reports the rapper was given the sentence during his hearing at the Criminal Justice Center on Monday (Nov. 6). Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, was under review due to an incident at a St. Louis airport and an arrest for riding his dirt bike in New York City in August.

The rapper’s probation comes from a 2008 drug and gun conviction that resulted in eight months of jail time. After serving, the “Dreams & Nightmares” rapper’s probation was extended to six years after he left his home state for a performance without the judge’s consent.

For his dirt bike arrest, the rapper accused the NYPD on preying on him due to his celebrity status. “If his name was John Smith, he wouldn’t have even been arrested,” Meek’s lawyer Joseph Tacopina said at the time. “You could go to 110th St. and Dyckman right now and you’ll see 10 kids popping wheelies on their bikes. Nobody gets arrested.”

BREAKING: Phila. judge rules Meek Mill (AKA Robert Williams) violated his probation; a sentencing hearing is underway @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/f0ehY9ffEX — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) November 6, 2017

Rapper Meek Mill arrives for court at the Criminal Justice Center with his lawyer Brian McMonagle in Philly. #MeekMill pic.twitter.com/AL9chUKjno — David Maialetti (@davidmaialetti) November 6, 2017

Although the previous charges were dropped, the judge still saw the incidents as a violation of his probation. The rapper has the chance of serving up to four years with a minimum of two.

Meek was given house arrest for his last probation violation in 2015. He recently released his third studio album Wins and Losses in July with the singles “Whatever U Need” and “Young Black America” respectively.

At the time of this post, the rapper hasn’t commented on his sentence.

READ Meek Mill Arrested For Illegal Dirt Bike Riding In NYC