While in prison, Meek Mill is finding support from the hip-hop community in places none of us would have ever expected. We knew Rick Ross and JAY Z would lend their voices to his cause, but Drake extending the olive branch is a true display of the 6 God’s maturity.

READ: Meek Mill’s Lawyer On Judge’s “Inappropriate” Conduct: It Shows How Judicial Power “Can Be Abused”

Another small, but major glimmer in Meek’s dark situation is the fact that he was just moved from solitary confinement to general population in prison— meaning he no longer has to spend all day and night without human contact. Though his celebrity status may put him at risk for incidents with other inmates, sources say Meek was concerned about what the time alone could do to his mental health.

Stay tuned for more updates on Meek’s incarceration.

READ: Meek Mill Granted Bail Hearing, Will Appear In Front Of Judge Genece Brinkley