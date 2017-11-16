Meek Mill Is Reportedly Being Held In Solitary Confinement

It’s bad enough Meek Mill has been sentenced to two to fours years in prison over a probation violation. But according to a new report by TMZ, the Philly native is being held in solitary confinement. Meek has reportedly been forced to stay locked away in a jail cell isolated from other inmates for 23 hours a day, seven days a week, TMZ reports.

Prison officials reportedly claim they are keeping the rapper in solitary confinement for his own protection. They are reportedly worried about the Dreamchasers artist interacting with other prisoners, although it is not exactly clear why.

Meek’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina on the other hand, is claiming his client is a victim of his own celebrity. The rapper’s legal team is desperately trying to get Meek out of confinement, arguing that the form of punishment destroys a man’s mental health – an idea that was previously highlighted after Kalief Browder, according to TMZ. They also say it’s inhibiting Meek’s creativity, according to court documents obtained by the news site.

In addition to getting Meek out of solitary, they are looking to appeal his case and get him out of jail altogether. Tacopina recently filed a motion seeking Meek’s immediate prison release and that his probation be terminated. They are also asking that the judge who handled his case be removed due to various incidents of misconduct.