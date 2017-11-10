Michael B. Jordan will make his directorial debut with the adaptation of David Barclay Moore’s The Stars Beneath Our Feet, which he will also produce.

The project was developed by WME-IMG’s Endeavour Content, the recently branded merger of WME Global and IMG entertainment finance and sales.

The Stars Beneath Our Feet follows a 12-year-old in Harlem who is reeling from the death of his older brother due to gang-related violence. He channels his grief into one of his biggest passions: Legos. Moore will pen the screenplay and also serve as an executive producer.

Jordan will next be seen in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther movie for Marvel. He also is set for HBO’s adaptation of the Ray Bradbury classic Fahrenheit 451 and will appear in the Creed sequel, which will be directed by Sylvester Stallone.

Jordan is repped by WME and Bloom Hergott.

This article was originally published in The Hollywood Reporter.

