Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch To Be Resurrected As A Museum

Michael Jackson’s famed Neverland Ranch is reportedly making a comeback. According to new court documents filed by Triumph International, the company that handles MJ’s estate, Neverland Ranch will be getting new life breathed into it as a museum dedicated to the legacy of the King of Pop.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the Neverland museum will pay homage to his treasured home, with additional aspects for entertainment purposes. It will reportedly provide guided tours of the museum and “non-downloadable musical performances, musical videos, film clips, photographs and other multimedia materials featuring music and/or visual representations of Michael Jackson.”

While the museum will remember the legacy of Jackson and his beloved home, the singer’s estate is looking for new real estate instead of the ranch’s original location in Santa Barbara County, California. Nevertheless, the museum will reportedly incorporate aspects of the old estate, including the front gates and design aesthetic.

There is no word of when or well the Neverland Ranch will be resurrected at this time.