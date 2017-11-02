Michelle Obama was on hand to give a word to all those in attendance at the Obama Foundation Summit Wednesday (Nov. 1) The former First Lady spoke about the importance of friendship and that it was her close girlfriends as well as mothers at her daughter’s school who helped her during her eight years in The White House. Mrs. Obama also said when it comes to friendships, women just have a better handle on it then men.

“Women, we do it better than men,” she said. “I’m, you know, sad for you guys. Y’all should get you some friends. Get you some friends and talk to each other, ‘cause that’s the other thing we do; we straighten each other out on some things, our girlfriends . . .”

The former self-described “Mom-In-Chief” included her husband in her speech. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘Barack, who you talking to? And it can’t just be Marty [Nesbitt].’ Ya’ll need to go talk to each other about your stuff because there’s so much of it. It’s so messy.”

The reason why men don’t communicate with one another, according to Mrs. Obama, goes back to parenting.

“The problem in the world today is that we love our boys and we raise our girls. We raise them strong and sometimes we take care not to hurt men. And I think we pay for that a little bit and that’s a we thing because we are raising them, and it’s powerful to have strong men but what does that strength mean? Does it mean respect? Does it mean responsibility? Does it mean compassion? Or are we protecting our men too much, so they feel a little entitled? And a little, you know, a little self-righteous sometimes, but that’s kind of on us, too as women and mothers as we nurture men and push girls to be perfect.”

Like we said…a word.