Former first lady Michelle Obama was a big fan of all things healthy and clean, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t enjoy a few sweet treats every now and then.

Shared in Yankee Magazine while in her inaugural year, America’s shero put a new spin on cobbler. “I’ve been making this cobbler for a long time, so I usually just eyeball how much needs to go in,” she told the outlet. “People might want more or less sugar, but this is how our family and friends like it. This recipe makes one cobbler, which is like a double pie.”

We get it. If you’re the person responsible for bringing treats and missed the baker, peep the recipe below.

INGREDIENTS

Filling:

8 Granny Smith apples, peeled and sliced (or a bag of frozen peeled apples)

1 1/2 to 2 cups of brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup white flour

Crust:

3 sheets refrigerated pie crust

1 stick of butter

DIRECTIONS

-Mix these [filling] ingredients together in a bowl and let it sit in the refrigerator overnight so the spice goes all the way through the apples.

-Preheat oven at 325 degrees F. Butter and flour the bottom of a large baking dish.

-Roll out three pie crusts real thin — as thin as possible. Layer the bottom of the pan with 1 1/2 of the pie crusts and prick a few holes in it. Pour the apples with the liquid into the pie pan. Dot 3/4 of a stick of butter around the apples. -Use the final 1 1/2 pie crusts to cover the apple mixture entirely (let the pie crust overlap the pan).

-Pinch the edges of the dough around the sides of the pan so the mixture is completely covered.

-Melt final 1/4 stick of butter and brush all over top of crust.

-Reduce the oven temperature to 300 degrees. Bake at 300 for up to 3 hours — that’s what makes the crust flaky, like Barack likes it. Put the cobbler in the oven and go for a walk, go to the store, or do whatever you have to do around the house. Start looking at the cobbler after two and a half hours so it doesn’t burn. Serve anytime. Serves 8-10 slices.

You’re welcome.

