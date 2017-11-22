Mick Jenkins isn’t that MC that floods fans with new music every week. The “Vampire in Brooklyn” rapper wants listeners to really digest his projects. A year after releasing The Healing Component, MJ unveiled his brand new EP, or more; the anxious.

With seven soulful and heavy lyrical songs, or more; the anxious features Michael Anthony, and Saba, and production from Origami Beats, ENG Creation, THEMpeople, ENG Creation GreenSLLIME and Ahwlee.

“Or More is a project series involving musical ideas and concepts that are currently inspiring the album’s creation process, Jenkins wrote on his Soundcloud page. “As creatives we live in a world of time constraints imposed by illusive industry standards, anxious demands of appreciators, or even our own self reflections. #OrMore is a smaller context of this larger pool of thoughts.. a world of exploration removed from the confines of a particular method. Its my way of sharing the beauty in Indecisiveness. Sometimes we have to make music to locate the true music within our being. The first hones in on the ANXIOUS.”

Stream or more; the anxious below.