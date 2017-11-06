Twitter erupted in celebratory memes and posts after Disney released the full cast for its 2019 live-action remake of The Lion King. And while many are still anticipating the film’s debut, Migos are trying to find their way onto the cast list. Following the announcement, Quavo sent a message to Disney, asking if he, Offset and Takeoff could sub in as Scar’s evil sidekicks, the three hyenas.

“Three Hyenas, call us,” Quavo tweeted to Disney with a video of the three hyenas – Shenzi, Azizi, and Kamari – performing their new track, “Motor Sport.”

Unfortunately for the Migos however, those roles have already been handed out to comedians Eric André, Keegan-Michael Key, and Florence Kasumba. Not to mention, the characters were originally voiced by Whoopi Goldberg and Jim Cunnings in the 1994 animated film.

As previously reported, The Lion King will also feature Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce as Nala, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar. James Earl Jones will also reprise his role as Mufasa.

While it would’ve been comical for the hip-hop community to hear Migos on the big screen, the trio should probably leave this one up to the actors.