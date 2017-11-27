As if we weren’t already feening for Miguel’s forthcoming album War & Leisure, the singer has left us all captivated with the J.Cole-assisted, “Come Through and Chill.”

The single, previously released by producer Salaam Remi in 2016, adds two verses by Mr. Cole World. Speaking to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe about the track Sunday (Nov. 26) for it’s debut, the singer says Cole was the ideal person to maintain the track’s smooth mood.

“We were kind of listening to the album and going through and trying to understand what we could add was tasteful but didn’t really dilute it too much,” he said. “Cole is always the perfect person to collaborate with.”

Cole’s verses include flirty exchanges and an ode to friend Colin Kaepernick, making it another fan favorite collaboration. Previous jams include the singer’s 2010 debut, “All I Want Is You,” and the rapper’s 2013 single, “Power Trip.”

War & Leisure hits streaming platforms Dec. 1.

