Miguel’s upbeat tempos continue with his latest offering titled “Pineapple Skies.” The award-winning R&B artist/songwriter debuted the track on streaming services Friday (Nov. 17) and continued to satiate fans’ energy around his forthcoming album, War & Leisure (Dec. 1).

The aforementioned project follows the charting success of the “Adorn” singer’s junior album, Wildheart, which debuted at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200.

Jam out to the sunny tune – which is slightly reminiscent of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love” – below.