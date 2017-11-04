Miguel Reveals ‘War & Leisure’ Release Date, Debuts “Told You So” Video

After gliding his way back into the R&B scene with his Travis Scott-assisted single “Sky Walker,” Miguel is ready to return with his forthcoming album War & Leisure.

Slated for a Dec. 1 release under RCA/ByStorm Entertainment, the “Adorn” crooner has gifted his fans with a surfeit of new singles, including “Shockandawe” and his Colbert live performance of “Come Through and Chill.”

His new record, “Told You So,” has a vibrant, electric feel, which finds the singer promising “not to control you,” and giving his lover the ample space needed to thrive on her lonesome. “Told You So” is also accompanied by a video, displaying the “Sure Thing” singer showing off his dance moves all throughout the desert. In between scenes, a series of political clips pop up, conveying the chaos presently plaguing the world.

In a new interview with Billboard, Miguel candidly spoke about shifting gears musically and becoming more politically in-tune with his audience for his new album. “War & Leisure has political undertones, because that’s what life feels like right now,” he says.

He adds: “This album is intentionally about the ethos right now, that we are right in the middle of all this. We’re trying to flourish in the middle of all this. We all wake up, and it’s time to be creative and amazing and positive and all the things that we’re supposed to be when you look on Instagram, but then we’re dealing with these same problems, this injustice, wars between politicians with egos. Like, 140 characters are going to get us into a war right now?”

This story was originally posted to Billboard.