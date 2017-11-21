Singer Mila J turned 35-years-old on Nov. 18. To celebrate her birthday, the L.A.-bred released a brand new EP fittingly titled, 11.18.

Topping out at five songs, and no features, 11.18 makes for a fun, groovy and relaxing listen. 11.18 follows the release of her Dopamine effort earlier this year, and the February release of the MILAULONGTIME mixtape.

Back in 2016, VIBE spoke with Mila about her journey through the music industry, as well as her love for hip-hop.

“Growing up, the first album I bought was The Chronic. That and Snoop [Dogg], and I loved DJ Quik,” Mila J said to VIBE. “I preferred rap music over anything when I was younger so I was into all the West Coast rap. Ice Cube, Mack 10, all of that. It really did mold me, and it definitely had an influence down to my hairstyles and the way that I dressed. I would literally get sent home from school because my clothes were too big. Even now, people think that I still haven’t grown up because they thought it was just a stage or a phase for me.”

Mila J has had a lengthy career. Her first project, Split Personality, was recorded in 2006, but due to label issues the album was never officially released. Since then, she’s kept her head down, chin up. Her catalogue includes highly respectable projects such as Cover Girl (2015), The Waiting Game (2015), Westside (2014), and others.

