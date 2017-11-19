When model Keri Claussen Khalighi was 17 years old, she alleged Russell Simmons sexually assaulted her at his New York City apartment while Bret Ratner watched and did nothing.

In an explosive expose by the LA Times, Khalighi said they all had dinner at Mr. Chows and then went back to Simmons’ place to watch a music video Simmons and Ratner were working on. At the time, Ratner was an up and coming filmmaker and Simmons was a mentor of sorts. While at the apartment, Simmons allegedly began forcing himself on the teen while Ratner did nothing to stop it.

“I looked over at Brett and said ‘help me’ and I’ll never forget the look on his face,” she recalled. “In that moment, the realization fell on me that they were in it together.”

Khalighi said the assault took place in 1991 when Simmons was about 34 years old at the time. He tried to force her to have sex. “I fought it wildly,” she said. Simmons allegedly then stopped and coerced her to perform oral sex. Afterwards, Khalighi said she took a shower and minutes later Simmons walked up behind her and briefly penetrated her without her consent. In a statement, 60-year-old Simmons vehemently denied the rape accusation.

“Everything that occurred between Keri and me occurred with her full consent and participation,” Simmons said. Ratner however alleges to have no recollection of the incident and denies seeing her “protest” against Simmons advances Ratner’s attorney Martin Singer said.

On Nov. 1, six women came forward and spoke with The LA Times accusing Ratner of sexual misconduct and harassment. Ratner also denied the claims there as well.