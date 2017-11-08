The Cast Of Moesha Are Open To A Reboot But The Internet Isn’t Too Sure About It

It’s been 16 years since Moesha came on the air, but fans can still recite the UPN show’s catchy theme song or recall the entire plot of its six seasons. In celebration of the series anniversary the Moeasha cast reunited on The Real and revealed their thoughts on a reboot.

READ: Get A First Look At Brandy’s New BET Sitcom, ‘Zoe Ever After’

When asked about the potential of recreating the magic for the new generation of viewers, the cast – Brandy, Ray J, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Shar Jackson, Countess Vaughn, William Allen Young, and Marcus T. Paulk – collectively said, “yes.”

READ: The Best TV Show Theme Songs of All Time

As you may remember, the show ended on quite the cliffhanger, with many unanswered questions about Myles being kidnapped and whether Brandy was pregnant, so it may be nice to finish the chapter. But if you ask a lot of fans on Twitter, their not to sure a reboot is necessary.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Nobody wants to see a reboot of moesha — Regwop (@ReggieRegSW) November 7, 2017

As much as I love the show Moesha, my response to them considering a reboot: "No to the.." 😂😂😭 — |FINESSE KING| (@___MannyyFreshh) November 7, 2017

A reboot nooooo leave my childhood alone Hakeem not even here to be in it ! #moesha #TheReal — self.Sufficient (@HerDemeanor) November 3, 2017

Even tho Moesha left on a cliffhanger it does not need a reboot. They’re missing 2 important characters so they should just leave it alone. — Nay💣 (@NaySakai) November 5, 2017

Watching a clip of the real Jeanie Mai asked the cast of moesha about coming back for a reboot. Honestly, I wouldn't watch it because it doesn't have hakeem, andell and Bernie. The reboot wouldn't be the same without a them in it. — Debra Bamidele ♿♏ (@Debrabamidele) November 3, 2017