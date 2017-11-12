While Spelman and Morehouse college are known as two of the most premiere Historically Black School’s and Universities, both educational institutions have also been littered with rumors of sexual assault and rape, more importantly administrators doing their best to silence the victims.

Earlier in the week, signs reading “No More Secrets,” “Morehouse Protects Rapists – Spelman Protects Rapists,” began appearing on the campuses. Some of the signs had names of male students accuse of sexual assault and the organizations they’re a part of. A few students even stood in the rain outside of the campus police station demanding law enforcement take action.

The signs were quickly removed from both campuses and officials at Spelman released a statement combating the notion that sexual assault has been tolerated or swept under the rug. “The College is committed to combating sexual assault and harassment on campus…Our efforts in this area are focused on prevention of these acts and are directed at every member of the college community.”

Spelman Senior Micaela Harris spoke with Atlanta’s CBS 46 and said she was pleased with the signs.”It’s very often where victims stay silent and are kept silent, so I think it’s beautiful whoever put those posters down,” Harris said.

While Spelman’s president doubled-down on the campuses’ safety, there was little information given as to how those accused would be dealt with.

I write to remind everyone that Spelman College has a zero-tolerance policy for any type of violence, harassment or unwanted contact. Our hearts go out to any members of our community who have experienced incidents of violence, harassment or unwanted contact.”