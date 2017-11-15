Nardwuar recently courted Toronto’s new golden voice Daniel Caesar for one of his trademark interviews. Per usual, The Human Serviette did his extensive research and threw questions at him about his father/musician Norwill Simmonds, his love for Casablanca, Pink Floyd, Dick Gregory and more

Watch below for a little more insight on the Canadian star.

