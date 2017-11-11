Favored restaurant, Sweet Chick continues to worm its way through the Big Apple. With four locations already established in the U.S. (one in Los Angeles, three in New York City), founder John Seymour and business partner Nas plan to bring the dining spot to the latter’s home borough of Queens, NY.

A proposal that needed to strike at the right time, Sweet Chick’s Long Island City residence will pay homage to the “Bridging The Gap” rapper’s musically-accomplished father, Olu Dara, and his love of jazz music. The decor will transport customers back to the heydays of Harlem’s historic jazz clubs and serve as a momentous feat for Nas who used to play the trumpet as an adolescent.

“Bringing a Sweet Chick to Queens has been something we really wanted to do since Nas joined the Sweet Chick family,” Seymour said in a statement shared with VIBE. “The location itself will have elements inspired by the jazz scene that birthed chicken and waffles. Nas’ father Olu Dara, who is also an acclaimed jazz musician, will also be the inspiration behind the private room design. I want it to be a place his father would have hung out at back in the day.”

The new location will reportedly open its doors to patrons in February 2018.

