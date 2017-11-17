NBA YoungBoy Fires Shot At Moneybagg Yo After Dropping Joint Mixtape ‘Fed Baby’s’

If you follow CMG rapper Money Bagg Yo and NBA Young Boy, then you’ve been itching to hear their collaborative mixtape Fed Baby’s. The 14-track mixtape features Money Bagg Yo and NBA trading bars back and forth on law-based records like “Preliminary Hearing” and “Contempt of Court.” The courtroom theme continues on other bangers like the Quavo assisted “Plead The Fifth” and “Mandatory Drug Test” with Young Thug. However, it doesn’t seem like NBA fully supports the project.

Shortly after the tape dropped at midnight, NBA took to Instagram and completely dismissed the project in a now-deleted video. “F*ck that tape,” Young Boy screamed. “And I want smoke. B*tch I ain’t playin.’

NBA then hit up Twitter with his thoughts about the “gossip, fake sh*t, and lies” he’s dealing with, but didn’t give up any other details. Meanwhile, Moneybagg Yo hasn’t officially responded to NBA’s rant, however he did go off on the ‘Gram about another rumor that he “threw shade” at his fellow labelmate Blac Youngsta.

Regardless of their social media drama, stream Moneybagg Yo and NBA YoungBoy’s new joint mixtape Fed Baby’s below.