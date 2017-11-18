Neal McCoy, best known for tracks like “Wink,” decided to join those who seem to remain dismissive of what taking a knee during the national anthem actually symbolizes.

READ: J. Cole Says Colin Kaepernick “Sacrificed His Dream” To Fight Police Brutality, Racial Injustice

According to UPROXX, the country music singer released a track titled “Take A Knee…My A**” where he belts out his support for American troops and freedom. “When I see somebody on TV take their stand on bended knee/ Whether it’s on astroturf or grass/ I think of those whose freedom was not free/ And I say, ‘Take a knee, my a**.'”

TAKE A KNEE…MY ASS!! My new Single Is out!!! Go to Itunes and type the name of song!! Stand with us and help us get it to #1 — Neal McCoy (@NealMcCoy) November 14, 2017

A year ago, former NFL player Colin Kaepernick decided to fight for equality and social justice off the field, but used his platform on the turf to spread his message. By taking a knee during the national anthem, other pro-athletes joined his movement, which is still going strong today, and brought awareness to racial inequality in the U.S. For his strides, Kaepernick was named GQ’s “Citizen of the Year,” which McCoy said he didn’t read.

READ: The NFL Will Allow Players To Kneel During The National Anthem

“…I understand they’re probably going to say he’s done a lot for civil right and everything, and maybe he has,” McCoy said during a Facebook Live video. “Maybe whatever he was trying to do, with civil unrest, maybe African Americans being treated wrong, or not equally, and some of that’s right. Maybe that’s what he was trying to do. But, taking a knee during the National Anthem at a professional NFL game is not the way to do it.”

Twitter users reacted to McCoy’s track by telling him the true reason for the protests, which is beyond the actual national anthem.

Hi, @NealMcCoy. Neat new song you got there. But nobody is forcing you to take a knee. That’s the awesome thing about this country. Some folks feel they need to protest instances of police brutality, so they’re free to do so. You aren’t required to follow suit. That’s #Freedom! — Chris Lavoie (@RadioGuyChris) November 17, 2017

Veteran: advises Colin Kaepernick that “taking a knee” is an appropriate way to protest

Neal McCoy: claims to be on veterans’ side with his “Take a Knee My A**” bullshit (as the guy he supported in the White House also cuts the social programs that help veterans, too) — Macroverse tentadicks (@shulamithbond) November 17, 2017

28 years in the US Navy. I’d kneel beside Mr. Kaepernick or anyone protesting Social Injustice and Tainted Civil Rights. During the anthem or at any time… #TakeAKnee ! Chief Petty Officer #UppityWhiteBoy … pic.twitter.com/OIDgWLVhK0 — Robert Challender (@TheMMChief) November 17, 2017

When was the last time anyone heard from Neal McCoy? I used to DJ in a country bar. He was popular 20 years ago. Too this is his comeback song. It’s not about the troops, the anthem, or the flag dummy. You can bet your ass I’ll Take a Knee because I have the right to do so. — JuuuustSayin (@juuuust_sayin) November 17, 2017

I support your right to stand just as I support those who choose to #TakeAKnee. I wish folks spent half as much time fighting for social justice as they do fighting against those exercising their right to peacefully protest. Rights that we #veterans protect and defend. — Alvin Plexico, PhD (@DrPlexico) November 18, 2017