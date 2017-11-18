Country Singer Neal McCoy Under Fire For “Take A Knee…My Ass” Song

Neal McCoy, best known for tracks like “Wink,” decided to join those who seem to remain dismissive of what taking a knee during the national anthem actually symbolizes.

According to UPROXX, the country music singer released a track titled “Take A Knee…My A**” where he belts out his support for American troops and freedom. “When I see somebody on TV take their stand on bended knee/ Whether it’s on astroturf or grass/ I think of those whose freedom was not free/ And I say, ‘Take a knee, my a**.'”

A year ago, former NFL player Colin Kaepernick decided to fight for equality and social justice off the field, but used his platform on the turf to spread his message. By taking a knee during the national anthem, other pro-athletes joined his movement, which is still going strong today, and brought awareness to racial inequality in the U.S. For his strides, Kaepernick was named GQ’s “Citizen of the Year,” which McCoy said he didn’t read.

“…I understand they’re probably going to say he’s done a lot for civil right and everything, and maybe he has,” McCoy said during a Facebook Live video. “Maybe whatever he was trying to do, with civil unrest, maybe African Americans being treated wrong, or not equally, and some of that’s right. Maybe that’s what he was trying to do. But, taking a knee during the National Anthem at a professional NFL game is not the way to do it.”

Twitter users reacted to McCoy’s track by telling him the true reason for the protests, which is beyond the actual national anthem.

