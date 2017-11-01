Fresh off the release of their newest Rihanna-accompanied single “Lemon,” adidas announced that they’ve collaborated with the musical group for a new line of training gear.

The line features several different camouflage color ways and patterns fit for any young athlete working to improve their game, or for someone looking to look stylish and feel comfortable with new t-shirts, hoodies, track pants, shorts and more.

Mette Towley, the dancer featured in the music video for “Lemon,” can be seen wearing shorts with a similar pattern to the new adidas line.

The 88-piece collection is set to pre-launch at ComplexCon, and will be released worldwide and online on Monday, Nov. 6. Check out pieces from the collection in the gallery above.