N.E.R.D Announces ‘No_One Ever Really Dies’ Album Release Date

N.E.R.D has let the cat out of the bag about their highly anticipated album No_One Ever Really Dies. Last night (Nov 21), Pharrell revealed that the long awaited project will be released on Dec 15.

The project will serve as the influential group’s first since 2010’s Nothing. After blowing minds with their first Rihanna-assisted single, “Lemon,” N.E.R.D. revealed the news about their upcoming collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, André 3000, Future, Gucci Mane, Ed Sheeran, Wale, M.I.A. for the LP.

N.E.R.D — No_One Ever Really Dies (Tracklisting):

1. Deep Down Body Thirst

2. Lemon (Feat. Rihanna)

3. Voilà (Feat. Gucci Mane & Wale)

4. 1000 (Feat. Future)

5. Don’t Don’t Do It (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

6. Kites (Feat. Kendrick Lamar & M.I.A.)

7. ESP

8. Lightning Fire Magic Prayer

9. Rollinem 7’s (Feat. André 3000)

10. Lifting You (Feat. Ed Sheeran)

11. Secret Life of Tigers

