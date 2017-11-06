The rumors of N.E.R.D’s comeback album have finally become reality. Over the last few years, rap fans young and old have been impatiently waiting for Pharrell, Chad Huge and Shay Haley to reunite properly after the trio banded together to cut a few tracks for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out Of Water back in 2015. The juvenile reunion left fans of the unique collective wanting more, and were left hanging until Skateboard P dropped a bombshell hint at new music during a BBC1 interview earlier this year.

Nine months later, the trio dropped the first single “Lemon” featuring Rihanna fresh off their fifth studio album No_One Ever Really Dies a couple of days ahead of their official reunion at ComplexCon in California. During their highly anticipated reunion, Pharrell, Chad Hugo, and Shay Haley did more than perform a medley of their classics. They held the most epic listening session possible to preview what’s to come from the follow up to 2010’s Nothing.

Along with their rare single with RiRi, No_One Ever Really Dies is set to feature monumental collabos like Gucci Mane, Wale, M.I.A., André 3000, Future, Ed Sheeran, and Kendrick Lamar, who will appear on two tracks. N.E.R.D didn’t confirm a relase date, but we could hear more from the album before the end of 2017.

Watch N.E.R.D’s official comeback performance at ComplexCon 2017 and check out the official tracklist for No_One Ever Really Dies below.

1. “Deep Down Body Thirst”

2. “Lemon” ft. Rihanna

3. “Voilà” ft. Gucci Mane & Wale

4. “1000” ft. Future

5. “Don’t Don’t Do It” ft. Kendrick Lamar

6. “Kites” ft. Kendrick Lamar and M.I.A.

7. “ESP”

8. “Lightning Fire Magic Prayer”

9. “Rollinem 7’s” ft. André 3000

10. “Lifting You” ft. Ed Sheeran

11. “Secret Life of Tigers”