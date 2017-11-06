Colin Kaepernick is taking direct aim at nearly a dozen NFL team owners, and coaches who will be forced to turn over phone records and more in regards to the 30-year-old athlete’s collusion case.

READ: Colin Kaepernick Expected To Be Invited To NFL Players And Owners Meeting

According to Yahoo Sports, lawyers for the league received “a slew” of requests last week, including depositions and records requests for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 49ers coach Jed York, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, and Houston Texans owner Bob McNair (who drew the ire of athletes for comparing NFL players to inmates), among others.

The move is already causing “agitation” within the NFL, a source told the outlet.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will also be deposed in the case, along with senior vice president of player engagement Arthur McAfee, and Troy Vincent, executive vice president/football operations.

In a lawsuit filed last month, Kaepernick accused team owners of colluding to keep him unemployed due to his widely-covered national anthem protest launched to shed light on police brutality and racial injustice. Specific owners, coaches and league executives were chosen based on their public statements about Kaepernick’s protest, ESPN reports.

While the legal matter presses forward, Kaep’s lawyer expects that the free agent will sign to an NFL team sometime this month.

READ: Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Plans To Ink A Book Deal