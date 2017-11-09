Various reports have surfaced this week concerning Meek Mill’s recent prison sentence for violating his probation. The Philadelphia native was tacked with two to four years of jail time by Judge Genece Brinkley, who he has an extensive history with. Earlier this week, the judge made headlines when she allegedly requested Meek remake a Boyz II Men song, and give her a shoutout.

The 30-year-old refused, but apparently, his girlfriend at the time, Nicki Minaj, witnessed the request, The Fader reports. Meek’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, confirmed The Pinkprint rapper was present during Brinkley’s request. Additionally, he said their team filed an order to expel the judge from Meek’s re-appeal process and that he knew things would go downhill because of her conduct.

“Based on her conduct over the years, we knew there was an issue,” Tacopina said to the publication. “His probation was supposed to end in 2013, and here it is, nearly 2018, and he’s still on probation for technical violations, travel violations — just doing work, which nobody gets violated for. It’s allowed her to extend her control over him for another five years.”

When the request initially happened in February 2016 – when Brinkley sentenced the rapper to 90 days of house arrest for violating his parole for traveling without approval – The Fader reported from the courtroom and confirmed Nicki was present as well.

“Nicki Minaj, who testified on Meek’s behalf in December, came with Meek to court today,” the report reads. “Minaj did not speak but was asked by the judge whether or not she would still be willing to support him. She said yes and she and Meek were then taken to a private room by the judge.”

In addition to the claims mentioned above against Judge Brinkley, Tacopina recently told Billboard that she asked the Dreams and Nightmares rapper to leave Roc Nation and sign with her friend.

Further details of this case are pending.