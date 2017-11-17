Nicki Minaj reportedly dipped under the radar to visit her older brother in jail for the first time since he was convicted of predatory sexual assault. The trip took place sometime last week, with Minaj accompanying her mother, Carol Maraj, to the Nassau County Correctional Center in East Meadow, New York.

Minaj has a strained relationship with Jelani since the conviction and was merely on hand to support her mom, TMZ reports.

On Nov. 9, Jelani was found guilty of sexually assaulting his then 11-year-old former stepdaughter. The child also testified against him at trial, as did her younger brother.

Minaj was rumored to be taking the stand in Jelani’s defense, and to corroborate an alleged $25 million extortion plan on his ex-wife, Jacqueline Robinson, who is the mother of the young girl. Although Minaj never took the stand, Carol testified in her son’s defense and accused Robinson of attempted blackmail, according to Bossip,

“She said to me ‘it’s gonna take lots of money to get out of this ,” she reportedly stated of a conversation with Robinson. During cross-examination however, Carol told prosecutors Jared Rosenblatt, that she didn’t want to “entertain” Robinson’s purported plan, and therefore never brought it up to her son’s lawyer or the judge in the case.

Jelani, who faces 25 years to life, will be sentenced on Dec. 14.

