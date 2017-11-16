On Nov. 8, 2017, Meek Mill began a two to four-year prison sentence at the State Correctional Institution in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. The 30-year-old rapper was found guilty of violating his parole due to a scuffle at a St. Louis airport in March 2017. Five months later, he was detained for reckless endangerment for riding a dirt bike in New York City. During his parole case earlier this month, Judge Genece E. Brinkley said she gave the Philadelphia native “break after break, and you basically just thumbed your nose at this court,” per Philly.com.

Since news of Meek – born Robert Williams – and his lengthy stint on parole resurfaced, thousands have shown their support in the form of petitions and a #FreeMeekMill rally in an effort to seek answers on his behalf. Past information that could possibly place Judge Brinkley’s career in a negative space have also come to light – the FBI reportedly launched an investigation after Meek’s legal team called for a probe into Brinkley’s actions.

Now, since Williams’ sentencing of solitary confinement, VIBE has obtained the court transcript of his former partner, Nicki Minaj’s testimony during a Dec. 15, 2015 parole hearing for the MMG artist. Throughout the cross-examination conducted by Williams’ former attorney Frank DeSimone and prosecutor Noel DeSantis, Minaj – born Onika Maraj – points out how a lack of adequate communication or clarification on the courts’ end led to Williams’ constant courthouse appearances. The pair were romantically linked at the time.

“Right now there’s no one that really tells him what he can do. I don’t even think he has an idea of, you know, what you would want to see him do or how we could all help in Philly,” Maraj said to Judge Brinkley. “You know, we both have a strong fan base in Philadelphia. I really wish we could team up and go to the schools, speak to the kids, do free shows here, because he’s such a great person. Like his lawyer said, he always credits you with saving his life, you know. He definitely knows that you’ve given him a chance to achieve his dreams and to take care of his family.”

On Feb. 5. 2016, Dr. Damone Jones also testified on behalf of Williams’ character. The senior pastor at Bibleway Baptist Church (West Philadelphia) and chair of the Board of Trustees for the Philadelphia Prison System said Williams was on a quest to turn his life around by mentoring “neglected children” at Wordsworth Academy.

“One young lady comes to mind about being raped, and he was able to try to help give her some kind of encouragement counsel,” Jones said. “Another kid talked about some family issues in terms of being abandoned and neglected. He gave them encouragement…He really wanted to help the kids work through some of the issues.”

Williams landed on a seemingly never-ending bout with parole at the age of 18 when he caught a drug and gun charge. When he was released after eight months, he managed to get his career up and running despite a 2012 arrest for marijuana possession. Shortly after the success of his debut studio album, Dreams and Nightmares, he landed back in court when he failed to get approval from Judge Brinkley to perform outside of his hometown. That placed him back in prison from July 2014 to December 2014.

Two years later, Williams reportedly failed to get the proper approval to travel outside of Philly and was tacked with 90 days of house arrest plus community service obligations, all stemming from his 10-year probation. The prosecutor alluded to the notion that Williams tried to keep up with Maraj’s travel plans without getting written consent from his parole officer or Judge Brinkley. During her 2015 testimony, Maraj quickly disputed that claim.

“I know that you look on my Instagram and stuff like that, but I would be a fool to ask someone that I love to jeopardize his freedom to be with me,” Maraj said. “We’re going to be together regardless. I can fly anywhere he’s at.” The Pinkprint artist was then asked to explain Williams’ stay in New York during Fashion Week 2015 when he was scheduled to travel to Miami for a performance, which he received approval for. Instead, prosecutor DeSantis said Williams remained with Maraj in NYC when he didn’t have the permission to do so.

According to Maraj’s recollection, she was aware of Williams’ Miami obligation, but plans fell through when the “Pray For ‘Em” rapper’s engineer was unable to travel to the Florida city. “So we were like, ‘Why would he fly to Miami and lose money and fly an entire entourage there?'” she questioned.

From New York City, Williams reportedly traveled back home to Philly, but even that gesture was a violation as Maraj was not aware that he needed the approval to do so. On Oct. 29, 2015, Judge Brinkley withdrew that mandate unbeknownst to Maraj.

“He’s never purposely does anything or ever goes purposely against the rules or his violations,” Maraj added. “He would never want to be away from his son and lose freedom just for a show or to be around me. Absolutely not.”

Near the end of her testimony, the Queens native said a statement that Williams’ supporters might find true. “I think there’s so many ways that he could be utilized in Philly outside of going to jail,” Maraj previously said. “I think that’s really not beneficial.”

Read the full testimony transcripts of Nicki Minaj and Dr. Damone Jones below.