Nipsey Hussle Connects With Bino Rideaux On New Mixtape, ‘No Pressure’

On the surface, it seems like Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap project is never coming out. While fans patiently wait for Hussle’s much-anticipated LP, the All Money In rapper released a collaborative mixtape with Bino Rideaux titled, No Pressure.

With just eight songs, No Pressure’s only feature is Dave East, and production is handled by AxlFolie, Mike & Keys, DJ FU and G Ry.

While it may seem like Victory Lap will not see the light of day, Nip has other plans. Just last week, the West Coast MC took to Instagram to announce that he played Victory Lap at Tidal’s office. We can assume that the LP is done. Now, all we need is a release date.

Stream No Pressure below.