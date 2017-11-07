One man chose to use the recent NYC Marathon as a way to raise awareness of the importance of black and brown bodies and to dismantle white supremacy.

Glenn Cantave, the CEO of the Movers & Shakers coalition, detailed in an article written for The Huffington Post that he ran the 26-mile marathon on Sunday (Nov. 5) with chains around his neck. “It was a harsh reminder that although most of us are no longer physically in chains, our “unalienable rights” to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are not guaranteed,” he wrote. Cantave’s action was inspired by an experience he faced during the Charlottesville riots, which he attended to protest the Alt-Right. “…the same system of white supremacy that has killed and enslaved tens of millions of innocent people is thriving in 2017,” he wrote.

Cantave believes that people were outraged with the events that transpired in Charlottesville because it made white people feel uncomfortable, and that it was apparently “the straw that broke the camel’s back.” “Not 12-year-old Tamir Rice being murdered for playing with a toy gun. Not Philando Castile being murdered in front of his family after informing an officer that he had a legally registered gun in his glove compartment,” he continued. “Our daily lives are governed by a system that is inherently more dangerous than anything that happened in Charlottesville due to its ubiquity…My experience in Charlottesville made it very clear to me that uncomfortable and intense visual statements are necessary to wake people up. ”

Movers & Shakers combines traditional and technological activism with the creative arts to educate the masses about marginalized groups in the United States. Cantave closes his piece by explaining that the only way to incite change is to make people uncomfortable as they continue the pursuit of justice.