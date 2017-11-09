O.J. Simpson Reportedly Banned From Vegas Hotel Over Drunkenness

It looks like the ole Juice just couldn’t keep himself out of trouble. O.J. Simpson was reportedly kicked out of the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday night (Nov. 8), after becoming unruly due to extreme intoxication, TMZ reports.

Simpson had reportedly become a regular at the hotel’s bar since his release merely one month after his prison release in Oct. 2017, sources confirm. But his last visit apparently didn’t go so well. Hotel staff reportedly told TMZ that a drunk Simpson became disruptive to other hotel guests at the Clique bar around midnight. After attempting to quiet him down, Simpson grew so angry that he broke several glasses at the bar.

Security footage obtained by TMZ shows Simpson being removed from the hotel, after which he began to calm down. Even though he left quietly, hotel management says that he is permanently banned from entering the establishment again.

While Simpson is technically a free man, he still must abide my the terms of his parole. The former criminal is reportedly allowed to consume alcohol, but not to excess, NBC News reports. If a blood-alcohol test is administered at any time, it much remain below the legal limit of .08.

It looks like Simpson skipped out before having to take a test, so he might be in the clear this time. But he may want to watch out, or he could be spending a lot more time behind bars.