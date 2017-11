Omarion still has plans for his new album, but while the pieces all come together, he gave fans a new care package on Thursday evening (Oct 16).

CP4 comes equipped with 4 new songs, 2 of which features guest appearances by C’zar. The singer’s latest EP is available on iTunes now.

